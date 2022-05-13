VFW Post 3801 Plans to Host Local Memorial Day Ceremony

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Featured photo: Matt Gaffney walks with the VFW Serra Post 3801 during the 2017 Swallows Day Parade. Gaffney is a two-time past commander of the American Legion Post in town and a life member of VFW Post 3801. Photo: Allison Jarrell

Members of VFW Post 3801 will host their annual Memorial Day ceremony for local deceased veterans at the Old Mission Historic Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 30.

“This annual event was put on hiatus due to COVID, but is back now,” said Matt Gaffney, a Post 3801 member. “This annual event has been held for the past 30 years. All veterans and the people of San Juan Capistrano are welcome to attend.”

Bringing lawn chairs to the event is recommended for attendees. The graveyard is located on Los Cerritos Street, just off Ortega Highway across from a Shell gas station.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

