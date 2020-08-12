Volleyball Coach Van Rensselaer Moves to CVC from SVC

By Zach Cavanagh

Capistrano Valley Christian has a new CIF champion boys volleyball coach, and he won’t be moving far.

Ryan Van Rensselaer, former head coach of the now moved Saddleback Valley Christian, is the new boys volleyball coach for the Eagles, CVC announced on Friday, Aug. 7.S

“Ryan brings the exact attitude and values that we are looking for in a coach,” CVCS athletic director Eric Preszler said. “He will add immediate value to all of our athletic programs as he leads young athletes and helps develop the coaches around him.”

Ryan Van Rensselaer. Photo: CVC

As the head coach at SVC, Van Rensselaer’s teams won five CIF-SS championships, including four straight from 2013-2016. SVC won Division 5 titles in 2013 and 2014 and Division 4 titles in 2015 and 2016. Following a state championship run at the end of the 2016 season, the Warriors were moved up and earned a spot in CIF-SS Division 1. SVC then landed in Division 2 with a run to the title game in 2018 and a championship in 2019.

Van Rensselaer was named the CIF-SS Coach of the Year in his respective division four times at SVC.

2020 was then a year of change for Van Rensselaer and Saddleback Valley Christian School. The boys volleyball season had barely got underway before being shut down and canceled due to COVID-19. In May, SVC moved to Rancho Santa Margarita and sold its San Juan Capistrano campus to Fairmont Prep. Now, Van Rensselaer has chosen to stay in San Juan Capistrano just a few miles down Camino Capistrano.

Since 2008, Capistrano Valley Christian has posted a winning record only once in 2016 with winning league records and league titles in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

With the revision of the CIF-SS calendar for this season, Van Rensselaer will get started sooner with his CVC team as boys volleyball shifts from the spring season to the fall season. Boys volleyball is the first school sport tentatively scheduled to return to games with a Dec. 12 start date.

