Volunteer Shoppers Help Kids Choose Presents

Staff report

Volunteer shoppers helped kids with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley shop for holiday gifts on Dec. 14 as a way to celebrate their focus on academic achievement.

“At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley we prioritize academic success by facilitating an entire hour of homework time known as ‘Power Hour’ for all members Monday-Thursday. During this hour, members who are dedicated and productive earn points on a daily basis,” said Karen Banse, a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley. “We acknowledge our members’ dedication with our biggest event of the year, Operation Holiday Homework. On this day, we fill every room of the club with gifts for all ages and genders and our members get to use their homework points to ‘shop’ for their entire family.”

There were 50 volunteer shoppers helping kids choose presents for their loved ones and 55 wrapper volunteers to assist with wrapping presents.