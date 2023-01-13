By Collin Breaux

Martin Luther King Day is often a time for volunteers to help out and give back to their community.

The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo is one example of this.

The outdoor preserve hosts an annual MLK Day of Service on the third Monday in January, during which volunteers will help with a variety of projects. This year’s Day of Service will be held on Jan. 16 from 9-11 a.m.

“They will assist in removing invasive non-native plants like Russian thistle and mustard,” Nature Reserve Executive Director Leeta Latham said. “They’ll also be clearing out trails and teaching areas used during our field trips, day camps, and other events. Additionally, volunteers will be trimming trees and removing brush to help keep a defensible space around the site in the event of a fire.”

Part of what makes Rancho Mission Viejo so special is the beauty of its land and the open space set aside at The Nature Reserve, Latham said.

“There is a ‘culture of care’ on The Ranch, and we are so grateful to the many volunteers who participate every year on this day in order to help preserve this land and take care of it, so that it can be enjoyed by all for years to come,” Latham said.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com