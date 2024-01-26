The final day of the County of Orange’s expansive Point in Time Count is Thursday, Jan. 25, concluding this week’s biennial effort to survey people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

The South Service Planning Area (SPA) is the last of the three SPAs to be accounted for, as volunteers canvas San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and unincorporated areas of the county in addition to other cities south of Irvine.

Zulima Lundy, director of operations for the county Office of Care Coordination, spoke about the impact of the Point in Time Count beyond it being required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“It’s important to note that the Point in Time Count is used to determine funding levels, both at the federal and state governments, associated with responding to homelessness,” said Lundy. “Locally, we take that information, and we really look and evaluate how we are designing programs and (evaluate) the programs that we’re funding.”

The county’s goal is to target the right populations, she continued, and if the count’s results revealed an increase in veterans on the street since the last count in 2022, that would affect the county’s strategy for the next two years.

HUD first mandated the count in 2007, and since 2019, Orange County has used a different methodology to gather information compared to a statistical sampling and extrapolation method used in other areas. Local municipalities’ outreach workers, such as Dana Point’s Tamara Theodossin, and nonprofit organizations within Orange County’s Continuum of Care help pull off such a massive effort.

Paula Neal Reza, director of client services for Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) in San Clemente, is also participating in the count.

“FAM is a location for unsheltered families to “come and be counted,” so that means we have staff who have been trained and are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24,” Reza told San Clemente Times on Tuesday, Jan. 23. “Clients can walk in during those hours and complete the survey.”

After people finished the survey, they received a hygiene kit and a gift card, according to Reza. She added that two FAM employees will also help conduct the count.

On mornings and evenings from Tuesday through Thursday, volunteers deployed to each city in the county surveyed people experiencing homelessness, with the volunteers comprising teams of three to four people. One person served as the team captain and the others as field surveyors, asking questions to identify demographics and subpopulations that put in perspective each person’s experience.

The larger organizations of 2-1-1 Orange County, City Net, and Hub for Urban Initiatives are also contracted to ensure the count goes as smoothly as possible. City Net Chief Operating Officer Matt Bates spoke on Tuesday night about the differences between Orange County’s surveying strategy and other areas.

“What they were doing in 2017 is what they’re doing up in L.A. County tonight, which is a statistical methodology that requires statistical sampling,” Bates said.

HUD doesn’t take issue with the sampling method that is used often in social sciences, he continued, wherein possibly 200 people are surveyed and the information gathered from those people is extrapolated to represent a larger area.

In Orange County, where the goal is to interview as many people as possible by canvassing the county twice, Bates said he believed the resulting information was more accurate.

“Anytime you do statistical sampling, the larger your dataset, the more accurate it is,” he said.

Using the more detailed information helps to design a better system of care that addresses the needs that people have.

If data from the count shows a larger amount of older adults experiencing homelessness in South Orange County, then the county can allocate more resources toward the area and be more strategic about conducting interventions on behalf of that population, Bates said as an example.

Even if the people surveyors encounter are asleep or unwilling to engage in the survey, Lundy said, the volunteers can still report locations and other observable information to boost the county’s understanding of its homeless population.

The first year of the new approach, 2019, required significant effort from the county to engage the community and find the “right volunteer base,” added Lundy. Afterward, the COVID pandemic pushed the next count to 2022, and even then, the county found it difficult to plan, as it wanted to reduce the risk of people catching COVID from one another.

The count was also delayed until February, a month after it’s usually conducted, as a result of the planning hiccups.

Totebags containing snacks and hygiene items were handed out to those living on the street during this week’s Point in Time homeless count. Photo: C. Jayden Smith

“Now in 2024, we’re really looking at this as reestablishing our baseline past the pandemic now that a number of the COVID resources have shifted and changed,” said Lundy. “Ultimately, what we have learned through this process is that we need our community partners to be alongside in this effort.”

Gathering volunteers was a “nerve-wracking” process, she added, as the county didn’t see volunteer numbers rise until the first week of January after the holiday season had subsided. However, she spoke of positive experiences with cities, law enforcement, and nonprofit partners.

City Net’s Bates said the organization felt the count was important because it serves as a “diagnosis” of the county’s circumstances related to homelessness.

“We’ll do a lot of good stuff as a continuum and help a lot of people, but we won’t know if we’re making progress unless we have a really solid statistical baseline,” he said.

To achieve City Net’s goal of ending homelessness in California, the organization must understand what is left to be done. Bates added that organizing the count and having volunteers interact with unhoused people can potentially break down mental barriers and create more empathy for people who are on the streets.

It’s much easier to advocate for people once there’s an understanding of their conditions and struggles, he said, a sentiment echoed by FAM’s Reza.

“I do think that it’s an opportunity for volunteers who are not familiar with the scope of the problem,” Reza said. “I think it’s a great way for them to see what’s going on out in the streets.”

A factor Reza mentioned that might hinder the survey from being fully conclusive is unhoused people’s occasional reluctance to speak with volunteers, preventing the county from knowing exactly how many veterans or members of other subpopulations are in the area.

The City of Dana Point’s Kelly Reenders, assistant city manager, added that more factors could impact the count, further emphasizing the importance of the city maintaining its own by-name list to meet with people for case management.

The Point in Time Count, along with other activities Lundy participates in for the county, provides her a unique perspective of the local homelessness issue and helps her affect policy and design programs to address that problem.

“I am looking for that to continue, and to take the information that I have learned from the people who have lived the experience and all of our stakeholders, to continue growing that and making the changes that will be most impactful,” said Lundy.

Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley will also be volunteering for the South SPA count on Thursday morning, according to a press release, as part of the 4:30-9 a.m. shift.

“To address the root of homelessness, we must have the big picture of the needs of our unhoused neighbors,” said Supervisor Foley. “The Point in Time Count plays a critical role in the way the County of Orange solves the homelessness crisis through collecting up-to-date information about the unhoused populations across the county.”To learn more about the Point in Time Count, visit everyonecountsoc.org.