The San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library and San Juan Capistrano Historical Society give weekend tours in the downtown area, so people can learn about and see the notable parts of town—and they need volunteers to help guide the walks.

Training will be provided, and schedules are flexible. If interested, contact Ann Ronan at 949.702.3977 or ann@sjctravel.com.

Tours are given on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and last about an hour.