Voting centers now open in Orange County for Primary Election

The Orange County Registrar of Voters opened the first wave of vote centers throughout the county on Saturday, Feb. 22, with nearly 200 more scheduled to open this weekend, just days before the California’s Primary Election on Tuesday, March 3.

Voters in Orange County who have received their vote-by-mail ballots can either return them to the Registrar’s office via mail, take it to one of the 110 metal drop boxes within the county or deliver it to a vote center. Voters can also vote in person at any one of the vote centers.

Thirty-eight vote centers opened this past Saturday—11 days before the election—and an additional 188 centers will open on Feb. 29—four days before Election Day.

The centers currently open are available to voters between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Between Feb. 29 and March 2, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And on March 3, the centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

