West Coast Startup Aims to Enhance Food Preservation

Grant Stafford and Bill Birgen mention soggy french fries when explaining how their company intends to improve the food industry.

Stafford and Birgen are behind SavrPak, a startup based in San Juan Capistrano that intends to keep food fresh and enjoyable through a frozen peel-and-stick patch on food containers. The patch reduces humidity in containers by removing moisture and keeping it away from the food—hence, reducing the chance of soggy fries in your drive-thru order. The patch can be put on a number of containers, including clamshell containers, pizza boxes and paper bags.

SavrPak, a startup in San Juan Capistrano, is using technology to make food less soggy when people order takeout or get drive-thru. Photo courtesy of SavrPak.

“The people get better food,” Birgen said.

The technology was invented by Birgen, an aerospace engineer living in Arizona. Birgen has worked in the defense industry and explains the science behind SavrPak, saying the patch keeps condensation from returning to contained food, ensuring food preservation.

“I’ve been doing this my entire professional career,” Birgen said.

The company started this year, and Stafford and Birgen communicate through calls and Zoom meetings. The push for better food preservation comes as takeout service has become a part of daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made some people wary of in-person dining.

The SavrPak patch also has the possibility of extending the shelf life of pre-packaged food. Stafford, the SavrPak CEO and COO who lives in San Juan Capistrano, said this can reduce food waste.

The patch is currently being used on a trial basis by a number of domestic and international companies, and some regional restaurateurs.

“In a short amount of time, we’ve been able to show restaurateurs how to use it,” Stafford said.

As for the company’s future trajectory, the owners hope SavrPak can work within the food delivery industry and food produce sector.