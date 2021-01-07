What’s Ahead in 2021 for Rancho Mission Viejo: New Businesses to Open, Rienda Progress Continues

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The Rancho Mission Viejo community anticipates plenty of growth and development in 2021.

The Los Patrones Business Park is on the horizon for this year, with numerous new businesses expected to open. The 99,200 square-foot industrial commercial center is located along Airoso Street.

Incoming businesses include Evolution Swim Academy, dog training facility Sit Means Sit, and Zuri Pet Spa. Several tenants are RMV residents. The Ranch aims to create a community-centric approach with the commercial site and give Ranch residents a lively place to live, work, and play, said Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Mike Balsamo.

“There are some great tenants that have signed onto the office park and should open in the first quarter of 2021,” Balsamo said.

Work will continue this year to increase home availability in Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Industrial developer TheoPacific Corporation has entered into a joint venture partnership with The Ranch for Los Patrones Business Park, according to a news release. Nick Konopisos, Vice President at TheoPacific Corporation, said the business park is Orange County’s first new multi-tenant commercial industrial business park to be developed in more than a decade.

“The business park is also the first phase of a larger 50-acre master-planned development, known as Los Patrones Summit, which is planned to include a variety of industrial, office, retail, residential, medical, and recreational facilities,” Konopisos said.

The Ranch will also continue to make progress on the upcoming Village of Rienda, which will be ready by 2022. Rienda will be near downtown San Juan Capistrano and a quick drive from San Clemente and Doheny State Beach. The initial phase for the Village of Rienda will have 671 homes in seven neighborhoods.

Grading work for Rienda started in early 2020, and infrastructure improvements are ongoing.

Rancho Mission Viejo residents can continue enjoying amenities in 2021. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Balsamo said Rienda will add to The Ranch experience, saying the location is in a fantastic spot.

“There’ll be incredible views associated with the space at Rancho Mission Viejo,” Balsamo said.

The history associated with the community—which began and is still maintained as a ranch—will be felt by even more people who move in once the new village is open, Balsamo said.

Ranch officials are working with homebuilders to make housing more easily attainable, Balsamo said.

Gazing further into the proverbial crystal ball, Balsamo said he is optimistic The Ranch can also bring back the annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo for 2021, particularly with vaccines expected to be widely available this year. The event was canceled in 2020.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

