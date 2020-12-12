LIVING

What’s Happening: San Juan Capistrano Community-Submitted Photo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

Thank you to the Catholic Charities Auxiliary, South County, which got together in two small groups to assemble 250 red gift bags for the needy families in South Orange County.  The bags will be given to FAM (Family Assistance Ministries), Welcome In, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Kilian Church, Mission Basilica Outreach, Community Table, and Saint Timothy Catholic Church.  All of these nonprofits have community outreach programs and service South Orange County.  CCA South County volunteers also purchase Christmas gifts for needy families and purses for women in need. Photo: Catholic Charities Auxiliary, South County.

Reader Teress Weber, Director of CCA, South County (Chapter 4), sent in this photo. If you have an interesting photo, send it to City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com, and it could be featured in an upcoming issue.

BECOME AN INSIDER TODAY
Trustworthy, accurate and reliable local news stories are more important now than ever. Support our newsroom by making a contribution and becoming a subscribing member today.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>