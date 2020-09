Text by Collin Breaux

Some of our readers have recently sent in photos of events and sights around town, and so we want to share them with you. If you have an interesting photo, send it to City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com and it could be featured in an upcoming issue.

The San Clemente Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a ringing of the bells at Mission San Juan Capistrano on Sept. 17 in celebration of the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Photo: Susan Schultz.

Kelly Kaban, a dentist with Kaban Dental Group, is keeping her patients safe by wearing personal protective equipment during the ongoing health crisis. Phot: Edna Ortiz.

OC SkinLab Founder and CEO Michelle Hure wears personal protective equipment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Courtesy of OC SkinLab.