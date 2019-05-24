Wildfire Mercantile to Add Men’s Department

Staff

Wildfire Mercantile in San Juan Capistrano will be adding a new department that caters to menswear this June.

The expansion, which is to be called “Wildfire Mercantile Fine Menswear,” will incorporate the space behind the shop, formerly held by Rags & Stones, according to a press release from the store.

Though Wildfire has focused primarily on offering upscale women’s Western fashion since opening its doors in 2017, Susan and Troy Stansbury had envisioned expanding the store to include a men’s department.

“Adding a men’s department has always been in the plans; we just weren’t sure how to do it,” Susan said in the release. “Then the space behind us became available, so we said now is the time.”

Construction to remove the back wall separating the stores and develop the newly acquired space began on Wednesday, May 15. The store has been temporarily closed since May 20 to accommodate construction. Wildfire is expected reopen on Saturday, May 25, and continue to operate during the remainder of the construction.

The Stanburys are eyeing a grand opening date of June 10, according the press release.

The Western store and gift boutique is located at 26850 Ortega Highway, Suite K, in San Juan Capistrano, directly across from the Mission.