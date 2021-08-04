Wine Fest on Tap in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The OC Wine & Spirit Fest—a night expected to be filled with drinks, food, and fun—is scheduled for Aug. 21 at A Stone’s Throw Winery.

Tickets are currently on sale. VIP admission will begin at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. The event is produced by Giracci Vineyards and Farms, Cowboy Canyon Winery, and A Stone’s Throw Winery.

The OC Wine & Spirit Fest is intended to benefit the charities JDRF and Laura’s House. JDRF funds Type 1 diabetes research, and Laura’s House is a shelter for domestic violence victims.

A craft beer garden and lounge, cigar lounge, and food and wine pairing event will be featured at the festival. Visit ocwineandspiritfest.com for tickets and more information.

A Stone’s Throw Winery will host the OC Wine & Spirit Fest on Aug. 21. Photo: Courtesy of OC Wine & Spirit Fest

