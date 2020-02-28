Wisconsin man running through South Orange County to support kids with cancer

Staff report

This April, Peter Halper of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin will begin running across the United States to rally support for kids with cancer.

The route starts in Dana Point and will pass through San Juan Capistrano. Halper’s path will take him through the South Orange County area from June 13-18.

The run is called Emery’s Thunder Run and will be 3,076 miles, coast-to-coast across the United States.

The idea of the run came to him after the loss of his great-niece, Emery Smith, the namesake of the run, a press release said. She passed away at the age of 3 during her battle with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer.

To donate, visit emerysmemoryfoundation.com/thunderrun.