With Duncan, Davies Already Set for General Election Faceoff, Primaries Give Glimpse to the Fall

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

With just two candidates facing off in the race to represent California’s 74th Assembly District, the June 7 primaries may offer a preview of what’s to come this November.

Based on results as of late Tuesday night, June 7, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan, a Democrat, looked to be leading against Republican incumbent Laurie Davies in the race for the State Assembly seat that will officially be decided in the General Election on Nov. 8.

With 44.5% of the 283 precincts partially reporting, Duncan was the apparent front-runner in the race, holding 52.7% of the vote (28,604), with Davies trailing at 47.3% (25,640).

Though the numbers are preliminary, Duncan said that the early results are encouraging.

“All the residents of this district deserve someone who’s going to be effective in Sacramento and deliver for them,” Duncan told The Capistrano Dispatch on Tuesday night.

He added that his campaign’s biggest strength was his efforts to “meet voters where they are.”

“We put in the work,” Duncan continued. “We hear what their concerns are and I talk very specifically about what I can do to address those concerns and be a voice for them in Sacramento.”

Duncan previously campaigned for the State Assembly seat in 2020, when the seat was under the 73rd District, but lost in the Primary race receiving 18.4% of the vote. Davies went to win the seat in the 2020 General Election against Democrat Scott Rhinehart.

Davies did not respond to multiple requests for comment as of this posting.

The preliminary results from the California Secretary of State’s website tracking the election are unofficial.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

