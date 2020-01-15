Woman Dead After Stabbing in San Juan Capistrano

Staff report

A female victim in San Juan Capistrano died after allegedly being stabbed by a man believed to be her husband, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The identification of the victim had not been released at the time of this post, pending official identification and notification of next of kin by the coroner. The identity of the suspect also had not been released.

OCSD deputies responded to a residential area in the 26000 block of Cedar Grove Court in the city of San Juan Capistrano after multiple calls of a domestic disturbance at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and found the victim inside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds, a news release said. The victim was approximately 45 years old and pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Deputies detained a male suspect, approximately 50 years old, at the scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment prior to being booked into Orange County Jail,” the news release said. “He is believed to be the husband of the victim. Homicide investigators responded, and the investigation is ongoing.”

There is believed to be no further threat to the community based on “initial witness information.”

“If you have information regarding this incident, contact OCSD Dispatch at 714.647.7000, or anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS,” the news release said.