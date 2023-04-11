The Ortega Equestrian Center’s own Cora Bro Dollar continues to ride high in regional horse show competitions.

Dollar, 12, was the only rider to place in every class of the Green Rider division during a West Coast Ranch Horse show held recently in Temecula. Dollar rode a horse named Miss Piggy and competed in the youth division.

“She was also the reserve champion in the Green Rider Rail Stakes class and is currently leading the Green Rider division for the series buckle and end-of-year division saddle,” Ortega Equestrian Center owner Kathy Holman said.

Dollar will also compete in other horse shows at the end of April and on May 7, the latter being the final buckle series show.