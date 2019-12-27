Young Students Help the Hungry

Staff report

Capistrano Valley Christian Schools Elementary held their 4th annual meal packing event on Thursday, Dec. 19 with Kids Around the World, a news release said.

The meals are shipped throughout the world to groups helping the hungry and less fortunate.

Elementary students at Capistrano Valley Christian Schools recently prepared meals for the less fortunate. Photo: Kendall Ostgaard

Over 160 CVCS elementary students worked together to pack 15,000 meals, and have packed about 75,000 meals over the past 4 years, according to the news release.

“The timing of this project is perfect. As the world focuses on materialism, our students are able to focus on the real reason we celebrate christmas, which is the birth of Jesus.,” said Marnie Day, elementary school principal. “Jesus loves and cares for us and this project gives our students an opportunity to do that for students across the world.”