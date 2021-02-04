Ysidora Restaurant Eyes Feb. 12 for Reopening Date

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

When Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano opened in September, among the amenities the boutique hotel offered was the Ysidora Restaurant and Lounge, with patio dining adjacent to the hotel’s historic namesake and near downtown San Juan Capistrano.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in December that prohibited any dine-in restaurant service, though, the restaurant was forced to follow suit.

Now, with the lifting of the order and outdoor dining allowed again, Ysidora is planning to reopen on Friday, Feb. 12—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Ysidora Restaurant and Lounge at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano offers outdoor patio dining. Photo: Courtesy of Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Executive Chef Aaron Obregon said they have received plenty of inquiries from locals and customers about when they would be able to dine again at Ysidora.

“2021 is our year, and we’re really happy to get back up and running,” Obregon said.

Patrons can expect new menu items around Valentine’s Day weekend. The initial response to the restaurant—and hotel in general—was overwhelmingly positive, Obregon said. Ysidora and Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano had visitors who stopped by more than once to enjoy cocktails and live music on the weekends and during brunch hours.

“That (opening) weekend was crazy,” he said. “From September to December, we built a nice relationship with the local community.”

Pam Ryan, General Manager for the hotel, said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the hospitality industry, but the silver lining is Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano continues to focus on customer service.

Ysidora offered takeout meals around the holidays, while the stay-at-home order was in effect. The meals included cooking instructions, so people could enjoy a taste of the restaurant while at home.

“It was a really fun thing,” Obregon said. “We gave details on how to dress up your salad.”

The hotel’s café El Café Real will also be open, if locals or visitors want to stop in for some coffee and a snack.

Visit innatthemissionsjc.com for more information.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

