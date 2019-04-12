Zia Jewelry to Close Down Soon

Staff

After more than 40 years of being in business in San Juan Capistrano, Zia Jewelry is expected to close its doors in the coming weeks.

Teri Chambers, the owner of the family-run business, decided to close the shop because of rising costs, choosing not to raise her own store’s prices in order to stay in business.

“We are not sure of the exact day we will close our door; however, until then, we are having a liquidation, going-out-of-business sale,” Chambers said in a prepared statement forwarded to The Capistrano Dispatch.

“We will close when all the jewelry has been sold,” she said.