EYE ON SJC, News

ZOOMARS, Capistrano Toyota to Host Candy Drive for Camp Pendleton Children

Haley Chi-Sing

ZOOMARS Petting Zoo and Capistrano Toyota are partnering to host a 1/11 Marine Battalion Candy Drive for children living at Camp Pendleton.

Sponsored by Homefront America, the Candy Drive will be collecting Halloween candy donations for children with military parents.

Candy donations can be dropped off at both Capistrano Toyota and ZOOMARS in the Los Rios District. The drive will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6. Any unopened candy is welcome and will be taken to Camp Pendleton prior to Halloween.

For any questions or additional information, call 949.248.9468 or email info@homefrontamerica.org. More information can also be found on Homefront America’s website at HomeFrontAmerica.org.

About The Author Capo Dispatch

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>