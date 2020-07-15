ZOOMARS Petting Zoo Reopens After COVID-19 Closure

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

ZOOMARS reopened to the public on Sunday, July 5.

The small petting zoo in San Juan Capistrano closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. New safety measures are in place, including the requirement of face masks and social distancing, but operations at the zoo remain largely the same as before the shutdown.

Children and families can still interact with some of the animals.

Earlier this year, owner Carolyn Franks sold ZOOMARS to local developer Dan Almquist and his partners, Mike Burnett and Matt Higgins. The petting zoo will be integrated into plans for the upcoming River Street Marketplace, which is being planned and developed by Almquist and his partners.

“This is a perfect place for families,” Almquist said. “It’s been here for 30-plus years. It just fit perfectly with what we’re doing across the street.”

New attractions will be brought in over time, Almquist said.

“It’s the perfect place to bring your family during this whole ordeal,” Almquist said. “It’s all outside.”

ZOOMARS is located at 31791 Los Rios Street, around the corner from Hidden House Coffee. Visit zoomars.com for tickets and for information.