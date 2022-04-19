Zuri Pet Spa Expands with Rancho Mission Viejo Location

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Pet owners and frequent customers of Zuri Pet Spa may be used to dropping off their dogs at Zuri Pet Spa’s original spot in San Juan Capistrano so their canine companions can get their fur trimmed and taken care of over the weekend.

If you’re in the neighboring community of Rancho Mission Viejo, you can also have peace of mind that your pet is being cared for at Zuri Pet Spa’s second location, now open in RMV’s Los Patrones Business Park.

The spa opened its second location in the master-planned community in July 2021.

“It’s fantastic—really, really good,” said co-owner Bryan Bulman. “We’ve been full during the holidays. The community response has been great.”

At Zuri Pet Spa’s second location, now open in Los Patrones Business Park, dogs are kept happy and active with a variety of activities and care services. Photos: Courtesy of Bryan Bulman

The Rancho Mission Viejo location complements the one in San Juan, because the two aren’t far from each other, and a lot of customers have followed them over to the Los Patrones Business Park site. The usual amenities associated with Zuri Pet Spa are offered at the RMV spot—doggy day care, overnight lodging, and bathing and grooming.

Zuri Pet Spa also offers other unique pet care services including a doggy treadmill and indoor splash pad for dogs.

Opening a second Zuri Pet Spa site was necessary due to demand, Bulman said. The business got to a point in which it previously couldn’t take in some dogs at the SJC location because all spots were full.

Additionally, there was a desire to expand into the RMV area.

“There are a lot of dogs around, and we want to help service as many as we can,” Bulman said.

Echoing other tenants of Los Patrones Business Park, Bulman said he thinks the new retail center is great and loves the community. The business hub has plenty to offer, particularly as more homes open in Rancho Mission Viejo, he said.

